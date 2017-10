EVACUATION ORDERS

EVACUATION CENTERS



Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds at 1 Citrus Fair Drive in Cloverdale



Quest Church at 1461 S.Novato Blvd in Novato



Contra Costa Community College, 2600 Mission Bell Drive, San Pablo



Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento



Guerneville School, 14630 Armstrong Rd. Guerneville



Guerneville Veterans Memorial Building at16255 First & Church Street in Guerneville



Healdsburg Community Center, 1157 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg



1st Presbyterian Church, 939 B Street, Petaluma



Calvary Church at 1955 So. McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma



Cavanaugh Youth Center at 426 8th Street in Petaluma



Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard



Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma



Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma (large pets accepted)



Sonoma Raceway campground, directly across from the raceway on Highway 121



Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Rd, Petaluma



Church of Christ, 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma



New Life Christian Fellowship Church at 1310 Clegg Street in Petaluma



Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa (large pets accepted)



Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa



Finley Community Center, 2060 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa



Cook Middle School, 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa



New Vintage Church, 3300 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa



Santa Rosa Veterans Building, 1351 Maple Avenue in Santa Rosa



Victory Outreach Church, 4042 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa



Analy High School, 6950 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol



Hessel Church, 5060 Hessel Avenue in Sebastopol



St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 500 Robinson Road, Sebastopol



Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol



Altamira Middle School, 17085 Arnold Drive, Sonoma



Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor



Huerta Gymnasium, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor



Crosswalk Community Church in Napa



Elks Lodge, 1200 Hastings Rd, Ukiah will be serving breakfast



Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Oak Street



Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 south of Imola Ave



Solano Community College on Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield



Sonoma Valley High School, 20000 Broadway in Sonomal

ANIMAL SHELTERS



Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct, Napa will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animals



Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road. (Open for large- and medium-sized livestock and farm animals) Access the Fairgrounds via Gate 7 on Aston Ave and Sonoma- Marin Fairgrounds at 175 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma



Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (open to accommodate small livestock and other farm animals), access via Gate 4 on 175 Fairgrounds Dr (Petaluma)



Napa FFA - Vintage High School Farm is taking livestock in Napa County. The address is 1185 Sierra Ave, Napa or they will pick up animals. Students are working around the clock caring for over 200 displaced animals.



Mendocino County Animal Shelter, 298 Plant Rd, Ukiah



Blue Ribbon Pets, 76 Mazzoni St, Ukiah

The fast-moving wildfires that are raging across the North Bay have prompted evacuations in several cities. Click here for a look at road and school closures.Here's an ongoing list of the areas under evacuation and the centers open to help those displaced.Please note these orders are changing frequently. Click here for the latest from Cal Fire:Napa County Mandatory Evacuations:Monticello ParkSilverado Country ClubHardman/McKinley/EsteeCircle OaksBuhman Rd.Wild Horse Valley RoadSilverado Trail from Trancas toSR 128SR 128 to MoskowiteMonteceto/Monte VistaBerryessa Highlands From CAL FIRE: An EVACUATION ADVISORY has been issued by the Napa County Sheriff's Department. The advisory includes areas East of Silverado Trail, between Trancas Street and Soscol Avenue, East of Soscol Avenue between Siverado Trail and West Imola Avenue, East of HWY 221between West Imola Avenue and HWY 29, East of HWY 29 between HWY 221 and Jameson Canyon Road, North of Jameson Canyon Road between HWY 12 and the Napa/Solano County line.Sonoma County Mandatory Evacuations:Sonoma City: El Verano North of Arnold Road, Boyes Hot Springs East of Madrone Road North Side of the City of Sonoma to include the boundaries of East Madrone Road, North of Arnold Drive and South of Petaluma Avenue. Highway 12 (Napa Street) East to Lovall Valley RoadAll of Glen EllenWest of Jack London State ParkEast of Bennet Valley Golf CourseSonoma Mountain RoadBennet Ridge RoadSonoma Mountain RoadEnterprise RoadWall RoadCavedale RoadArnold DrivePartrick Rd to Browns Valley RdSolano County Mandatory Evacuations:Upper and Lower Green Valley From CAL FIRE : An EVACUATION ADVISORY has been issued by the Solano County Sheriff's Department. The advisory includes areas North of Jameson Canyon Road from the Solano/Napa County Line to Interstate 80, North of Interstate 80 between Jameson Canyon Road and Suisun Valley Road, and West of Suisun Valley Road between Interstate 80 and the Solano/Napa County line.SULPHUR FIRE: Mandatory evacuation lifted for parts of Clearlake. Hard road closures remain at Lake Shore Dr.@ Country Club Dr ; San Joaquin Ave @ Arrowhead; Sulphur Bank Dr @ 17th St. Those areas north and west of the road closures will remain under mandatory evacuation.REDWOOD FIRE: West Rd from State St north; East Road north of School Way; Laughlin Rd north of State St and all roads feeding in; East Rd south to Hwy 20; east of East Rd around Hwy 20 to Horseshoe Circle;Reeves Canyon Rd; Golden Rule Park; Pine Mountain subdivision; Tomki Rd to Canyon Rd and all feeder roads; Canyon Rd to Eastside Rd south to Pine Mountain Rd; Van Arsdale area north of Eel River; Cave Creek subdivision including scenic Appaloosa and including all feeder roads; Van Arsdale road south of the Eel River From the city : Residents need to heed evacuation orders. Evacuation means that you need to LEAVE IMMEDIATELY! Absolutely NO entry into evacuated areas is allowed while evacuations are still being enforced. CURFEW IS BEING IMPOSED IN MANDATORY EVACUATION AREAS FROM SUNSET TO SUNRISE (APPROX 6:45PM and 7:15AM). Please cooperate with first responders. We are relying on you to follow these instructions to ensure your safety and the safety of our first responders.Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the following Santa Rosa neighborhoods:In the Annadel Heights neighborhood, all streets east of Summerfield Road from Woodview Drive to Parktrail Drive (mandatory)All of Oakmont area east of Melita Road. The Nuns fire has reached the Oakmont area and Oakmont is now surrounded on all three sides by fire.Cross Creek RoadSky Farm DriveSaint Andrews DriveAll residences north Fountaingrove ParkwayMontecito HeightsThe Hopper Avenue Area West of Coffey Lane (Between Dennis Lane and Hopper Avenue to the north and south and Coffey Lane and Barnes Road to the east and west)All residences east of Fulton Road, between Piner Road and Guerneville RoadKaiser Permanente HospitalSutter HospitalAll residences in Rincon Valley north of Montecito Blvd from Brush Creek Road to eastern city limits at Calistoga RoadIn addition the Sonoma County Sheriff has issued evacuation orders at the following areas of unincorporated Bennett Valley:Sonoma MountainBennett Ridge RoadEnterprise Road.More mandatory evacuations:The entire city of CalistogaWestern Mine Road and Ida Clayton RoadEast of Old Red Highway on Airport Blvd.Highway 29 from Tubbs to Western Mine RoadHighway 128 South from River Road to Geysers Road, all of Geysers Road from Highway 128 to Cal PineIn Geyserville/Cloverdale area, River Road (North of Highway 128) until it ends at Vanoni RoadRiver Rock CasinoEvacuation advisories have also been issued for:Rincon Valley Area: Highway 12 North of Franklin Drive to fire perimeterCorbett Circle to Faught Road and Old Redwood HighwayHealdsburg: Fitch Mountain Northside East of Revel Road, Southside East of Golf Course, including Hidden Acres.Healdsburg: Rivers Bend, Rivers End, River View (Senior Communities East of Heron Drive)Healdsburg: Bailach Avenue from Healdsburg Avenue, including All Spur RoadsWindsor: Chalk Hill at Pleasant, North Side of Pleasant Avenue to Old Redwood Highway, North along City Boundary to Arata Lane, North Side Arata Lane to Highway 101, Highway 101 to the Russian River, East along the Russian River to Maacam Creek to Chalk Hill RoadTubbs Road to Lake/Napa County LineEntire community of GeyservilleCommunity of Palomino LakesCommunity of Middletown