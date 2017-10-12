Here's an ongoing list of the areas under evacuation and the centers open to help those displaced.
EVACUATION ORDERS
Please note these orders are changing frequently. Click here for the latest from Cal Fire:
Atlas, Norrbom, Nuns, Patrick fires
Napa County Mandatory Evacuations:
Monticello Park
Silverado Country Club
Hardman/McKinley/Estee
Circle Oaks
Buhman Rd.
Wild Horse Valley Road
Silverado Trail from Trancas to
SR 128
SR 128 to Moskowite
Monteceto/Monte Vista
Berryessa Highlands
From CAL FIRE: An EVACUATION ADVISORY has been issued by the Napa County Sheriff's Department. The advisory includes areas East of Silverado Trail, between Trancas Street and Soscol Avenue, East of Soscol Avenue between Siverado Trail and West Imola Avenue, East of HWY 221between West Imola Avenue and HWY 29, East of HWY 29 between HWY 221 and Jameson Canyon Road, North of Jameson Canyon Road between HWY 12 and the Napa/Solano County line.
See map of City of Napa evacuations.
Sonoma County Mandatory Evacuations:
Sonoma City: El Verano North of Arnold Road, Boyes Hot Springs East of Madrone Road North Side of the City of Sonoma to include the boundaries of East Madrone Road, North of Arnold Drive and South of Petaluma Avenue. Highway 12 (Napa Street) East to Lovall Valley Road
All of Glen Ellen
West of Jack London State Park
East of Bennet Valley Golf Course
Sonoma Mountain Road
Bennet Ridge Road
Sonoma Mountain Road
Enterprise Road
Wall Road
Cavedale Road
Arnold Drive
Partrick Rd to Browns Valley Rd
Solano County Mandatory Evacuations:
Upper and Lower Green Valley
From CAL FIRE: An EVACUATION ADVISORY has been issued by the Solano County Sheriff's Department. The advisory includes areas North of Jameson Canyon Road from the Solano/Napa County Line to Interstate 80, North of Interstate 80 between Jameson Canyon Road and Suisun Valley Road, and West of Suisun Valley Road between Interstate 80 and the Solano/Napa County line.
Redwood Fire, Sulphur Fire
SULPHUR FIRE: Mandatory evacuation lifted for parts of Clearlake. Hard road closures remain at Lake Shore Dr.@ Country Club Dr ; San Joaquin Ave @ Arrowhead; Sulphur Bank Dr @ 17th St. Those areas north and west of the road closures will remain under mandatory evacuation.
REDWOOD FIRE: West Rd from State St north; East Road north of School Way; Laughlin Rd north of State St and all roads feeding in; East Rd south to Hwy 20; east of East Rd around Hwy 20 to Horseshoe Circle;Reeves Canyon Rd; Golden Rule Park; Pine Mountain subdivision; Tomki Rd to Canyon Rd and all feeder roads; Canyon Rd to Eastside Rd south to Pine Mountain Rd; Van Arsdale area north of Eel River; Cave Creek subdivision including scenic Appaloosa and including all feeder roads; Van Arsdale road south of the Eel River
Tubbs, Pocket Fire
From the city: Residents need to heed evacuation orders. Evacuation means that you need to LEAVE IMMEDIATELY! Absolutely NO entry into evacuated areas is allowed while evacuations are still being enforced. CURFEW IS BEING IMPOSED IN MANDATORY EVACUATION AREAS FROM SUNSET TO SUNRISE (APPROX 6:45PM and 7:15AM). Please cooperate with first responders. We are relying on you to follow these instructions to ensure your safety and the safety of our first responders.
Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the following Santa Rosa neighborhoods:
In the Annadel Heights neighborhood, all streets east of Summerfield Road from Woodview Drive to Parktrail Drive (mandatory)
All of Oakmont area east of Melita Road. The Nuns fire has reached the Oakmont area and Oakmont is now surrounded on all three sides by fire.
Cross Creek Road
Sky Farm Drive
Saint Andrews Drive
All residences north Fountaingrove Parkway
Montecito Heights
The Hopper Avenue Area West of Coffey Lane (Between Dennis Lane and Hopper Avenue to the north and south and Coffey Lane and Barnes Road to the east and west)
All residences east of Fulton Road, between Piner Road and Guerneville Road
Kaiser Permanente Hospital
Sutter Hospital
All residences in Rincon Valley north of Montecito Blvd from Brush Creek Road to eastern city limits at Calistoga Road
In addition the Sonoma County Sheriff has issued evacuation orders at the following areas of unincorporated Bennett Valley:
Sonoma Mountain
Bennett Ridge Road
Enterprise Road.
More mandatory evacuations:
The entire city of Calistoga
Western Mine Road and Ida Clayton Road
East of Old Red Highway on Airport Blvd.
Highway 29 from Tubbs to Western Mine Road
Highway 128 South from River Road to Geysers Road, all of Geysers Road from Highway 128 to Cal Pine
In Geyserville/Cloverdale area, River Road (North of Highway 128) until it ends at Vanoni Road
River Rock Casino
Evacuation advisories have also been issued for:
Rincon Valley Area: Highway 12 North of Franklin Drive to fire perimeter
Corbett Circle to Faught Road and Old Redwood Highway
Healdsburg: Fitch Mountain Northside East of Revel Road, Southside East of Golf Course, including Hidden Acres.
Healdsburg: Rivers Bend, Rivers End, River View (Senior Communities East of Heron Drive)
Healdsburg: Bailach Avenue from Healdsburg Avenue, including All Spur Roads
Windsor: Chalk Hill at Pleasant, North Side of Pleasant Avenue to Old Redwood Highway, North along City Boundary to Arata Lane, North Side Arata Lane to Highway 101, Highway 101 to the Russian River, East along the Russian River to Maacam Creek to Chalk Hill Road
Tubbs Road to Lake/Napa County Line
Entire community of Geyserville
Community of Palomino Lakes
Community of Middletown
EVACUATION CENTERS
Note: This list has been updated to remove centers that have closed.
- Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds at 1 Citrus Fair Drive in Cloverdale
- Quest Church at 1461 S.Novato Blvd in Novato
- Contra Costa Community College, 2600 Mission Bell Drive, San Pablo
- Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento
- Guerneville School, 14630 Armstrong Rd. Guerneville
- Guerneville Veterans Memorial Building at16255 First & Church Street in Guerneville
- Healdsburg Community Center, 1157 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg
- 1st Presbyterian Church, 939 B Street, Petaluma
- Calvary Church at 1955 So. McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma
- Cavanaugh Youth Center at 426 8th Street in Petaluma
- Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard
- Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma
- Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma (large pets accepted)
- Sonoma Raceway campground, directly across from the raceway on Highway 121
- Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Rd, Petaluma
- Church of Christ, 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma
- New Life Christian Fellowship Church at 1310 Clegg Street in Petaluma
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa (large pets accepted)
- Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa
- Finley Community Center, 2060 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa
- Cook Middle School, 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa
- New Vintage Church, 3300 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa
- Santa Rosa Veterans Building, 1351 Maple Avenue in Santa Rosa
- Victory Outreach Church, 4042 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa
- Analy High School, 6950 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol
- Hessel Church, 5060 Hessel Avenue in Sebastopol
- St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 500 Robinson Road, Sebastopol
- Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol
- Altamira Middle School, 17085 Arnold Drive, Sonoma
- Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor
- Huerta Gymnasium, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor
- Crosswalk Community Church in Napa
- Elks Lodge, 1200 Hastings Rd, Ukiah will be serving breakfast
- Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Oak Street
- Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 south of Imola Ave
- Solano Community College on Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield
- Sonoma Valley High School, 20000 Broadway in Sonomal
ANIMAL SHELTERS
- Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct, Napa will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animals
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road. (Open for large- and medium-sized livestock and farm animals) Access the Fairgrounds via Gate 7 on Aston Ave and Sonoma- Marin Fairgrounds at 175 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma
- Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (open to accommodate small livestock and other farm animals), access via Gate 4 on 175 Fairgrounds Dr (Petaluma)
- Napa FFA - Vintage High School Farm is taking livestock in Napa County. The address is 1185 Sierra Ave, Napa or they will pick up animals. Students are working around the clock caring for over 200 displaced animals.
- Mendocino County Animal Shelter, 298 Plant Rd, Ukiah
- Blue Ribbon Pets, 76 Mazzoni St, Ukiah
