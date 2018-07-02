TERRORISM

Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had San Francisco travel plans

FBI officials say a suspect arrested on terrorism charges in connection with planning an attack on Fourth of July in Cleveland, also discussed possibly traveling to San Francisco to "conduct additional targeting."

OHIO, Cleveland (KGO) --
A suspect has been arrested on terrorism charges in connection with planning an attack on Fourth of July in Cleveland, ABC News sources confirmed.

The suspect, identified as Demetrius Nathaniel Pitts, was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, over the weekend, the FBI said. The plot involved detonating a bomb on Independence Day.

FBI charging documents reveal Pitts discussed possibly traveling to San Francisco to "conduct additional targeting and reconnaissance."

VIDEO: FBI discusses arrest in connection to terror attack planned for Fourth of July in Cleveland


During a press conference Monday, FBI officials said the "suspect expressed interest in chopping off heads and hands and disposing of bodies."
He allegedly told an undercover agent that he wanted to blow up a Fourth of July parade in downtown Cleveland.

Authorities said he actively conducted surveillance in downtown Cleveland, looked for a parking spot for a van packed with explosives and also expressed a desire to give remote control cars packed with explosives and shrapnel to children of military personnel.

FBI Agent Vicki Anderson said he was arrested for "attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization." Pitts, a U.S. citizen, is expected to face a judge sometime on Monday. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
