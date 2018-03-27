SCHOOL THREAT

Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo

Police release surveillance video of a man attempting to buy a gun at a Big 5 Sporting Goods Store in San Mateo, Calif. on Friday, March 23, 2018.

SAN MATEO, Calif. --
San Mateo police placed a man into protective custody Monday afternoon after he allegedly admitted to making school shooting threats at a Big 5 Sporting Goods store on Friday.

Officers took the man to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and threat assessment after he told police his statement was a joke and apologized.

Police are not releasing the man's name.

A customer at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store on South El Camino Real called police around 5:50 p.m. Friday saying he overheard another customer tell an employee he wanted to purchase a firearm and shoot up a school, asking the clerk for a good shirt to wear.

VIDEO: Man accused of threatening to 'shoot up school' attempts to buy gun at Big 5
EMBED More News Videos

Police released surveillance video of a man who allegedly threatened "to shoot up a school" in San Mateo while he was attempting to buy a gun at a Big 5 Sporting Goods Store on South El Camino.



The employee did not sell a gun to the man, according to police.

Officers responded within minutes and searched the store, but they didn't find the man. According to police, the witnesses didn't find the man's statements to be credible.

San Mateo police planned to increase their presence at several schools this week after the threat.

There are more than 30 schools in the county and police had been in touch with most of them, according to police Sgt. Amanda Von Glahn. Von Glahn said the threat was nonspecific and there was no immediate danger to schools, so they did not ask campuses to shelter in place or go under lockdowns.

Von Glahn said the campuses could decide what they felt was appropriate. St. Gregory School, for example, instituted a voluntary shelter-in-place today.

Click here for a look at how to get help with improving our schools and click here for a look at recent stories about school safety.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
gunsschool shootinggun controlschool threatschool safetysurveillance videoSan Mateo
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
VIDEO: Suspect in San Mateo school threat attempts to buy gun
Get help with improving our schools
SCHOOL THREAT
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
VIDEO: Suspect in San Mateo school threat attempts to buy gun
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
'March for our Lives' events draw large crowds in Bay Area
More school threat
Top Stories
Police activity blocks Port Chicago Highway off-ramp from Highway 4
ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants
Sonoma Co. septic service under scrutiny for improper waste disposal
Giants, A's fans gear up for exciting season with Bay Bridge Series
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Show More
Bay Area doctors making big impact in Mali
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
March roars after a parched February
Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Committee hearing
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos