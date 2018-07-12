Man rescued in Union City after being stuck in cement mixer for over 2 hours

Union City: FFs are performing a technical rescue of a man stuck in a large hopper full of dry cement. He’s been secured w/ a harness to prevent him from sinking deeper & crews are draining product from the bottom of the hopper to alleviate the dry cement from around the patient pic.twitter.com/lhOnhBfNT9 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 13, 2018

A man who somehow got stuck in a cement mixer is now out of the waist-deep cement and walking.Officials say he has no complaints of pain.Alameda County fire efforted their rescue by using a harness to prevent him from sinking deeper and crews are drained the cement from the bottom to try to prevent it from drying up.After three hours, the man was fully freed from the cement and even walked down a few flights of stairs to safety. Of course, he was covered in cement, but other than that he had no visible injuries.