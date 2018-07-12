Man rescued in Union City after being stuck in cement mixer for over 2 hours

Officials say a man got stuck waist deep in a cement mixer in Union City. Rescue crews are on scene trying to extract the man from the cement. (KGO-TV)

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
A man who somehow got stuck in a cement mixer is now out of the waist-deep cement and walking.

Officials say he has no complaints of pain.

Alameda County fire efforted their rescue by using a harness to prevent him from sinking deeper and crews are drained the cement from the bottom to try to prevent it from drying up.
After three hours, the man was fully freed from the cement and even walked down a few flights of stairs to safety. Of course, he was covered in cement, but other than that he had no visible injuries.
