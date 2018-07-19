Man steals car from date to go on another date in Memphis

Police: Man steals car from date for 2nd date. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 19, 2018. (WPVI)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --
A woman in Memphis says her date stole her car so that he could take out another woman.

Faith Pugh says it happened on Saturday when she went to meet Kelton Griffin for dinner.

RELATED: Woman becomes dine-and-dash victim after online date

Griffin didn't drive, so the pair ended up in Pugh's car.

Griffin asked if she would go into a gas station to buy him a cigar. But when she got out, she says he sped off in her car.

Hours later, Pugh says a friend sent her a text saying Griffin had just asked her out.

The friend told Pugh where they were.

Pugh showed up to a drive-in theater with police and found the pair in her car.

Griffin was arrested on the spot.
