Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (KGO) --The Lake County Sheriff's Office has ordered a mandatory evacuation for Double Eagle Ranch near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., due to a flare-up in the Pawnee Fire. An evacuation center is being set up at Lower Lake High School.
The flare-up is located near Pawnee and New Long Valley roads, northeast of Clearlake Oaks. The Pawnee Fire has burned 13,750 acres so far and is currently 73 percent contained.
For more information, contact the Pawnee Information Line at (707) 967-4207. And for the latest evacuation information, visit the Lake County Sheriff's Office's website: http://www.lakesheriff.com/.
Stay with ABC7 for more on this developing story.