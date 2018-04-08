Marijuana-related robbery suspected in Pleasant Hill shooting death

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was shot to death in a Pleasant Hill residence Saturday night in what police said appeared to be a marijuana-related robbery. (KGO-TV)

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
A man was shot to death in a Pleasant Hill residence Saturday night in what police said appeared to be a marijuana-related robbery.

Officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Norse Drive around 11:14 p.m. after getting a report of a person with gunshot wounds, police said.

When the officers got there, they found a man who had died after being shot multiple times, according to police. Preliminary information indicates that the shooting was related to a marijuana robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (925) 288-4600.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanarobberymurderhomicidecrimeinvestigationhomicide investigationdeadly shootingshootingPleasant Hill
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Stinson Beach-goers floored by water damage to parking lot
Oakland hills crash victim identified as San Pablo resident
FEUD: The Giants-Dodgers rivalry as told by the fans
$3.5 mil raised for hockey team after fatal bus crash
More than 40 may be dead in possible chemical attack in Syria
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Colleagues say goodbye to aviator who died in Petaluma plane crash
Body found after deadly SUV crash on Mendocino coast
Show More
Stinson Beach parking lot badly damaged by flooding
Fire breaks out on 50th floor of Trump Tower
3 stabbed at Coliseum BART in Oakland
AccuWeather forecast for Sunday
Congressman draws gun at constituent meeting
More News