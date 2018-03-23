OFFICER KILLED

Memorial held for Marin County deputy killed in crash on Highway 1

A memorial service was held for Marin County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Zirkle who died in a solo-vehicle crash last week on Highway 1 while responding to a 911 call. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
Officers from as far away as Irvine and Yolo County traveled to San Rafael Friday to pay their respects to Marin County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Zirkle, 24.

The deputy was killed in a car accident last week. He was responding to a 911 call when he lost control of his car on Highway 1 and hit a tree.

RELATED: Marin Co. deputy killed in accident remembered as tremendous person

Officers say they make sure to attend funerals like this one because they want the family members to know they are supported and that Zirkle's life mattered.

Detective Dave Wallace from the Modesto Police Department says he has attended almost 70 of these funerals. One of those was his brother's, who was killed in the line of duty..

He says seeing all these officers at your loved ones funeral makes a difference. "For others to come and pay their respects in this way, it helps in the healing process," Wallace said.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
