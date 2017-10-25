  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Metallica headlines benefit concert to help North Bay fire victims

Metallica along with other musicians are stepping in to help North Bay fire victims the best way they know how - through music. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Metallica is stepping in to help North Bay fire victims the best way they know how - through music.

"The recent tragic events in Napa County, Sonoma County and Mendocino has left us all saddened, has left us all flabbergasted," Metallica's Lars Ulrich said.

"We are there to help as much as we can and this how we do it, through music," James Hetfield said.
Metallica will be part of a special benefit concert called "Band Together Bay Area" on November 9 at ATT&T Park in San Francisco to help those affected by the raging wildfires in the North Bay.

Other musicians who will be performing are rapper G-Eazy and Dave Matthews.

