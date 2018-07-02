BRUSH FIRE

Moraga fire contained after forcing evacuations

EMBED </>More Videos

A brush fire has burned over 45 acres in Moraga, coming dangerously close to power lines and homes and prompting evacuations in the area. Smaller fires like this one are a good reminder to stay safe and pay attention. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) --
A three-alarm vegetation fire that started early this afternoon in Moraga is fully contained and evacuations orders have been lifted, a spokesman for the Moraga-Orinda Fire District said.

The fire was reported at 1:38 p.m. in the area of Moraga Road and Buckingham Drive.

The fire burned 45 acres, but no one was injured and no structures were damaged, Moraga-Orinda Fire District spokesman Dennis Rein said.

The blaze started in open space behind about 20 homes that had to be evacuated. It burned up the hill away from the structures, but fire crews had the homes evacuated anyways as a precaution, Rein said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Traffic is the area is back to normal, Rein said.

EMBED More News Videos

A brush fire burning near Buckingham Drive in Moraga prompted evacuations on Monday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireevacuationbrush firefirefighterswildfirewindMoraga
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRUSH FIRE
Lake Berryessa nearly deserted for 4th of July due to fire
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
MAPS: A look at the 'Pawnee Fire' burning in Clearlake Oaks
More brush fire
Top Stories
Plea deal in Ghost Ship warehouse fire case could be reached soon
CHP introduces training to combat illegal South Bay racing, sideshows
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Congressman denied access to Bay Area shelter for immigrant children
The Waiting: SF police dog, owner can finally retire together
Plea negotiations in Oakland Ghost Ship fire case drawing to a close
Volunteer effort unfolds to help undocumented children at border
Medical association cancels San Francisco convention
Show More
Chevron reaches deal with San Ramon motorists after diesel mixup
Lake Berryessa nearly deserted for 4th of July due to fire
Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had SF travel plans
Police: Man intentionally ran over puppy in NJ parking lot
Construction site security guard shot, killed in SF
More News