  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data sharing
DISCRIMINATION

Afghan Muslim officer files complaint accusing San Francisco police department of discrimination

(KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
An Afghan Muslim officer has filed a formal complaint against the San Francisco Police Department, alleging he has been a target of discrimination because of his religion and ethnicity.

The officer, who does not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said he was repeatedly accused by colleagues of being a terrorist, received taunts such as being called a "sand n___" and added that he was asked if his bag contained "RPGs and bombs."

The officer said the epithets came after he left the police academy and was assigned to the SFPD Central Station.

He said someone drew an ISIS flag on his locker with the words "Go back."

RELATED: Get help with harassment, abuse and inequality

The officer also says he witnessed others using racial profanity when referring to other minorities, especially African Americans.


When he finally reported the incidents to internal affairs, the officer claims IA investigators failed to protect him and that the probe went nowhere.

The complainant revealed he still wants to remain on the force and that the only reason he's finally come out publicly is that he wants officers at the San Francisco Police Department to get proper training against bias.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDlawsuitpolicecourtcourt casediscriminationinvestigationmuslimsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISCRIMINATION
Worried about going to HR? There is an app for that
Author Emily Chang shares experiences from 'Brotopia'
'Brotopia' book alleges widespread discrimination against women in tech
Fired Google engineer's lawsuit claims discrimination
More discrimination
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Family reported missing while on road trip from Portland to SJ
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Beloved Berkeley bakery closing after 60 years
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress
VIDEO: Motorcyclist injured in Florida road rage crash
Show More
Bay Area nonprofit offers active shooter preparedness courses
Tractor-trailer carrying carrying beer kegs falls from overpass
AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled weather today and tomorrow
Emeryville students return to school after threatening email
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
More News