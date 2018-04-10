Afghan Muslim officer files complaint against SFPD charging discrimination and racism against him by fellow officers and a superior. SF Public Defender holds presser detailing allegations. pic.twitter.com/Q4EbbSOcxw — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) April 10, 2018

An Afghan Muslim officer has filed a formal complaint against the San Francisco Police Department, alleging he has been a target of discrimination because of his religion and ethnicity.The officer, who does not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said he was repeatedly accused by colleagues of being a terrorist, received taunts such as being called a "sand n___" and added that he was asked if his bag contained "RPGs and bombs."The officer said the epithets came after he left the police academy and was assigned to the SFPD Central Station.He said someone drew an ISIS flag on his locker with the words "Go back."The officer also says he witnessed others using racial profanity when referring to other minorities, especially African Americans.When he finally reported the incidents to internal affairs, the officer claims IA investigators failed to protect him and that the probe went nowhere.The complainant revealed he still wants to remain on the force and that the only reason he's finally come out publicly is that he wants officers at the San Francisco Police Department to get proper training against bias.