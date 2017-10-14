  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Napa men credited with saving neighborhood from raging fires using bulldozers

EMBED </>More Videos

As flames moved in fast and furious Sunday night in Napa threatening dozens of homes in the community of Browns Valley, two men immediately jumped into action. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
As flames moved in fast and furious Sunday night in Napa threatening dozens of homes in the community of Browns Valley, two men immediately jumped into action.

Nearly a week later, Dan Wynn showed the spot where his battle began.

The fight that night was against the Partrick Fire. Their weapon - bulldozers.

ABC7 News weather forecast: Gusty winds increasing this morning

"This is right behind us all, a wall of flames and you," Wynn said. "Don't have a lot of time to think. It's like stop it now, or that neighborhood behind us is going to go," Wynn said.

As the heat and smoke intensified everywhere, Cal Fire officials shifted to saving lives.

"I asked him, 'where are the Cal Fire dozers?' And he said, 'all resources are being used right now,'" said Wynn.

LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations

With no help on the way, Dan and his boss Eli stepped up to protect their community. They communicated by cell phone as they used their bulldozers to dig critical lines.

"From what we are looking at here, it goes down four miles. It was completely on fire at the exact same time," said Wynn.

There were several close calls but adrenaline kicked in. "What you don't notice is by looking at these lines is it was so hot. So hot my hair was singed," said Wynn.

MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires

Dan, a former marine, learned how to cut fire lines in the military.

"This is the difference a dozer and that's why they use them in fires," Wynn said.

Browns Valley neighbors are so thankful for Dan and his boss's work to save this neighborhood. Neighbors set up a GoFundMe and raised $3,000 to reimburse them for fuel. But they refused to accept any kind of payback."If that equipment wouldn't have been here, this line wouldn't have been here, then that fire would have been in that neighborhood," Wynn said.

He says they'll likely pay it forward and give the money away. His payback is seeing a community still standing and untouched by disastrous wildfires.

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefighterscal firefirewildfireNorth Bay Firessonoma countynapa countydeadly fireNapaSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
VIDEOS: Fast-moving wildfires overwhelm various locations in North Bay
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
Coffey Park is Ground Zero for California fire devastation
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
Outside the box thinking brings normalcy to North Bay fire victims
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Outside the box thinking brings normalcy to North Bay fire victims
Coffey Park is Ground Zero for California fire devastation
IDENTIFIED: Cal Fire says 14 year old among dead in North Bay fires
Governor Brown, congressional lawmakers tour North Bay fire devastation
North Bay fire victims can apply for government help
North Bay Wildfires Day 7: Evacuees question officials about returning home, reported looting
Porn publisher offers $10 million for dirt on Pres. Trump
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
Show More
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
Outside the box thinking brings normalcy to North Bay fire victims
Coffey Park is Ground Zero for California fire devastation
Governor Brown, congressional lawmakers tour North Bay fire devastation
Sonoma residents evacuate as rapidly moving wildfires grow
More Video