New USGS video shows lava from Kilauea volcano flowing fast

Alarming new pictures show the lava threat from the Kilauea volcano is not letting up in Hawaii. (KGO-TV)

HONOLULU (KGO) --
Alarming new pictures show the lava threat from the Kilauea volcano is not letting up in Hawaii.

New video was released by the USGS shows some of the lava now flowing at 15 miles per hour.

Authorities are warning residents and tourists to stay away.

Tourists could be fined or arrested if they are caught taking pictures.

So far more than 600 homes have been destroyed.

USGS scientists have been unable to determine when the eruptions will end.
