Person found dead after vehicle goes into water in Oakland

A man was found dead in a car that was pulled from a channel this morning near the Oakland International Airport, fire officials said. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A man was found dead in a car that was pulled from a channel this morning near the Oakland International Airport, fire officials said.

Someone called the fire department at 8:10 a.m. and said a vehicle went into the channel near the intersection of Doolittle Drive and Langley Street.

Rescue crews pulled a 4-door sedan from the water at 9:45 a.m. and found the man dead inside, Battalion Chief Tracey Chin said.

Oakland police are investigating the crash, but were not immediately available to provide information on the investigation.
