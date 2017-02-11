NEWS

1 killed, 1 hurt in separate Oakland shootings

Oakland police surround building on 20th and Webster, Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
One person died and another person was wounded after two separate early morning shootings that happened just minutes apart in Oakland, police said.

Officers responded to the first shooting at 2:03 a.m. in the 6500 block of Avenal Avenue, according to police.

There, officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers did not make an arrest in connection with the shooting and a suspect description was not immediately available.

About a half hour later, officers responded to a report of another shooting at 2:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of 94th Avenue, according to police.

At the scene officers found a male victim who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition, police said.

An arrest was not made in the shooting and a suspect description was not immediately available.
Related Topics:
newscrimeshootingpolicehomicide investigationinvestigationviolencehomicideOakland
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Top Flynn Aide Denied Security Clearance by CIA for NSC Position
Ohio State Student Found Shot to Death, Police Ask for Help in Investigation
Suspected Serial Rapist Impersonated Child Star
Illinois School Bus Overturns After Run-In With Van
More News
Top Stories
Warriors face OKC Thunder today at 5p on ABC7
I-Team investigates wild horse program: What does Trump presidency mean for their future?
Draymond Green has unconventional triple-double as Warriors roll
Highway 17 partially reopens, slide fears continue
What's Next in the Legal Battle Over Trump's Immigration Plan
Warriors' Durant makes his return to Oklahoma City
SF sheriff says evicted 100-year-old wasn't living in apartment
Show More
Trump Considers 'Brand New' Executive Order After Court Setback
SF woman hopes to inspire change with postcard campaign
Southbound Highway 17 reopens, slide fears continue
Bay Area attorney says Trump executive order 'too broad'
Protesters call for SF sheriff's resignation after 100-year-old evicted
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
More Photos