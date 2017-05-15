2 firefighters electrocuted while putting out Antioch house fire

Talking to CoCo fire- says FFs who suffered from elec. shock at a fire last night are ok. Home illegally wired. pic.twitter.com/ND0qiFnkqT — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 15, 2017

A house fire in Antioch injured two firefighters. Now the people who live there could be facing criminal charges.Firefighters say when they responded to the scene they were shocked by an unprotected electrical circuit.Firefighters responded to report of a kitchen fire Sunday night on the 3500 block of Blythe Drive. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames from the back right corner of the house, which was threatening a neighboring structure so a second alarm was requested.Firefighters said there were two injuries based on an illegal bypass of unprotected electrical circuits in the building.The Fire Protection district is considering filing criminal charges.