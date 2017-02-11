NEWS

2 found dead in Berkeley apartment from possible poisoning

EMBED </>More News Videos

A couple was found dead in their Berkeley apartment Saturday. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
Two people were found dead late Saturday morning in a Berkeley apartment, police said.

Officers and firefighters were called at 11:30 a.m. to an apartment in the 1300 block of Haskell Street for a medical rescue.

Family members were outside the apartment when police and firefighters arrived and pointed out the location of the apartment, which was detached from a home.

The two people were pronounced dead in the apartment.

Police said no threat exists now to neighbors or the larger community. But police are investigating the deaths as suspicious.

Officers said they are looking into whether toxic substances or gases killed the two.

Late last month another couple living in Berkeley died in their apartment from carbon monoxide poisoning. As of Feb. 3, police were still trying to determine where the carbon monoxide came from.

The cause of death of the two people found Saturday is still under investigation, police said.
Related Topics:
newscarbon monoxidepolicedeath investigationinvestigationdead bodyBerkeley
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
GOP Reps Face Town Hall Protests Over Obamacare Repeal Efforts
Anti-Abortion Rights Protests Target Planned Parenthood, Are Met With Counterprotests
Top Flynn Aide Denied Security Clearance by CIA for NSC Position
More News
Top Stories
Warriors beat Thunder 130-114 in Oklahoma City
Kevin Durant hears it from Thunder fans, then leads Warriors to win
Anti-Abortion Rights Protests Target Planned Parenthood, Are Met With Counterprotests
Water flows over emergency spillway at Oroville Dam
Top Flynn Aide Denied Security Clearance by CIA for NSC Position
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
Draymond Green has unconventional triple-double as Warriors roll
Show More
Highway 17 partially reopens, slide fears continue
1 killed, 1 hurt in Oakland shootings
I-Team investigates wild horse program: What does Trump presidency mean for their future?
Chinese New Year Parade set for Saturday night in SF
What's Next in the Legal Battle Over Trump's Immigration Plan
More News
Top Video
Dueling Redwood City rallies held over Planned Parenthood
I-Team investigates wild horse program: What does Trump presidency mean for their future?
SF sheriff says evicted 100-year-old wasn't living in apartment
SF woman hopes to inspire change with postcard campaign
More Video