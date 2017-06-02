San Francisco police say they have two people in custody in connection to this morning's homicide in the Russian Hill neighborhood.The San Francisco Medical Examiner Office identified the victim as Matthew Bate, 33, a tourist from Northern Territory in Australia.Around 2:15 a.m. a verbal altercation became physical, outside the Da Vinci Hotel in the 2500 block of Van Ness Avenue.The altercation involved multiple suspects, and a man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim is said to be a man in his 30s.Police say the public is not considered to be at-risk. They are investigating if drugs or alcohol were involved as well as if any weapons were used.