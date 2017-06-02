NEWS

San Francisco police investigating murder of Australian tourist in Russian Hill

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in San Francisco are investigating a homicide in the Russian Hill neighborhood, officers said Friday morning.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police say they have two people in custody in connection to this morning's homicide in the Russian Hill neighborhood.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner Office identified the victim as Matthew Bate, 33, a tourist from Northern Territory in Australia.

Around 2:15 a.m. a verbal altercation became physical, outside the Da Vinci Hotel in the 2500 block of Van Ness Avenue.
The altercation involved multiple suspects, and a man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim is said to be a man in his 30s.

Police say the public is not considered to be at-risk. They are investigating if drugs or alcohol were involved as well as if any weapons were used.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsinvestigationSFPDhomicidehomicide investigationmurdersan francisco countyfightSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Penn State proposes new safety reforms after pledge's death
Teen's rape accusation against high school football star divides town
Lawmakers ask whether debt left Kushner vulnerable to Russian influence
Teen charged in Uber driver's stabbing death near Chicago
Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway
More News
Top Stories
Two killed after shooting in East Oakland
Water main break creates massive muddy mess in Belmont
California closer to ditching daylight saving time
Stockton firefighters raising money for new statue to honor fallen heroes
Warriors' Kevin Durant appears to stare down Rihanna
VTA to begin "flex lane" study on Hwy. 87
Teen charged in Uber driver's stabbing death near Chicago
Show More
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane at LAX
Dad defends his choice to put his kid on a leash
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Curry defends wife's comments from 2016 NBA Finals
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Critics say Contra Costa Co. animal shelter overwhelmed
More News
Top Video
VTA to begin "flex lane" study on Hwy. 87
Two killed after shooting in East Oakland
Teen charged in Uber driver's stabbing death near Chicago
Warriors' Kevin Durant appears to stare down Rihanna
More Video