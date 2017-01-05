NEWS

22-month-old child hospitalized after Oakland shooting

Oakland police on the scene of a shooting on Thursday January 4, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A 22-month-old child was transported to an Oakland hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of 65th Avenue and Outlook.

A witness told ABC7's Laura Anthony she heard five or six shots. "I almost hit the deck," she said.

The child was in stable condition.

Stay with ABC7 News for more details as the story develops.
Related Topics:
newsshootingchild shotchild injuredhospitalcrimeOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New law allows free booze in California beauty salons
B-52 Bomber Loses Engine During Training Flight
Rhode Island Prison Escapee Captured in Massachusetts
Hate crime charges filed in torture of teen on Facebook Live
More News
Top Stories
Hate crime charges filed in torture of teen on Facebook Live
Woman rescued from burning condo in San Francisco
Bay Area mountain communities prepare for weekend storm
SF firefighters use airbags to push BART car off pinned man
Raiders' Connor Cook to make first career start Saturday
New law allows free booze in California beauty salons
Pacifica City Council votes to demolish building falling into sea
Show More
Coast Guard battling fire on oil platform in Gulf of Mexico
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
Exploring the background of Oakland's new police chief
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
Talladega College will be in President-elect Trumps Inaugural parade
More News
Photos
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
PHOTOS: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
Children's TV show host 'King Norman' dies
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
More Photos