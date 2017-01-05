#BREAKING @oaklandpoliceca confirm a toddler, approximately 3 years old, was shot in area of 65th Ave and Outlook. Unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/uedMXJIlxu — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 5, 2017

A 22-month-old child was transported to an Oakland hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.The shooting happened in the area of 65th Avenue and Outlook.A witness told ABC7's Laura Anthony she heard five or six shots. "I almost hit the deck," she said.The child was in stable condition.Stay with ABC7 News for more details as the story develops.