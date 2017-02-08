7 On Your Side investigating reports of huge spike in PG&E bills

7 On Your Side is investigating reports of a huge spike in the gas bills of PG&E customers.State Senator Jerry Hill, who represents San Mateo, says his office has also launched an investigation. Some customers in the Bay Area and Sacramento Valley say their gas and electric bills went up significantly in the last few months.PG&E confirms rates went up 21 percent in the last year alone, with the bulk of the increases coming in August. But the utility says customers didn't notice until they turned on their heaters this winter.The rate increase was originally proposed in 2014 and ultimately approved by the California Public Utilities Commission last year.The Utility Reform Network says that decision also includes another rate increase in 2018 of at least 5 percent.The commission recently approved an $850 million fine against PG&E related to the San Bruno fire and explosion in 2010. That fine will be used to negate any rate increase in 2017.The CPUC is holding a meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in San Francisco. Those who are concerned about the rate increases can comment during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting.