NEWS

77-year-old woman fatally struck walking to crash scene in Pittsburg

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 77-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car in Pittsburg while she was walking to the scene of a crash. (KGO-TV)

By
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
A terrible set of circumstances in Pittsburg led to the death of a woman who was trying to respond to a car crash. Police said she was walking to the scene of an accident when she was hit by a car near Willow Pass and Loftus.

The 77-year-old woman came to the intersection to check on a relative when she was hit by a car. As the woman was crossing the street to check on her relative she was hit and killed.

Police say the driver who hit her cooperated with the investigation. It doesn't look like drugs or alcohol was involved.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police had two investigations with two crashes back-to-back. They have cleared and re-opened the intersection.
Related Topics:
newscar accidentcar crashtraffic fatalitiesPittsburg
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
SpaceX announces planned private trip around moon in 2018
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress
Trump responds to father of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid
More News
Top Stories
'It's horrible,' Riverside official describes plane crash involving South Bay family
San Francisco doctors reflect on evolution of AIDS treatment
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Trader Joe's issues recall for apple sauce products
Threats cause evacuations of Bay Area ADL, Jewish community centers
Market Street reopens in San Francisco following bomb threat
SF doctor shares experience at beginning of AIDS crisis
Show More
3 dead after small plane bound for San Jose crashes in SoCal
SPONSORED: Watch Viola Davis get photobombed by Denzel Washington!
Oscar-winning Pixar short draws inspiration from the SF Bay
SPONSORED: Celebs show off bold fashion at Oscars
UC Berkeley scientists discuss link between weather cycles, seismic activity
More News
Top Video
San Francisco doctors reflect on evolution of AIDS treatment
Threats cause evacuations of Bay Area ADL, Jewish community centers
'It's horrible,' Riverside official describes plane crash involving South Bay family
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge being battered by fog
More Video