A terrible set of circumstances in Pittsburg led to the death of a woman who was trying to respond to a car crash. Police said she was walking to the scene of an accident when she was hit by a car near Willow Pass and Loftus.The 77-year-old woman came to the intersection to check on a relative when she was hit by a car. As the woman was crossing the street to check on her relative she was hit and killed.Police say the driver who hit her cooperated with the investigation. It doesn't look like drugs or alcohol was involved.The accident happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police had two investigations with two crashes back-to-back. They have cleared and re-opened the intersection.