Alameda Co. Sheriff's Deputy hit by bus at Santa Rita Jail

This undated image shows a sign for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. (KGO-TV)

DUBLIN, Calif. --
A veteran Alameda County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition on life support after being struck by a transportation vehicle at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin early this morning, a sheriff's spokesman said.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. at the transportation yard behind the jail near Broder Boulevard, Sgt. Ray Kelly said. The deputy was identified as Mike Foley, a nearly 10-year veteran of the department.

An investigation into the accident is being conducted but no further details are available at this time, Kelly said.

A large group of other deputies have gathered to support the deputy and his family at the hospital where Foley was being treated, according to Kelly.

He said the news media is not welcome at the hospital.

The injured deputy has been with the sheriff's office "for many years," Kelly said.
