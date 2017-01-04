OPD

Anne Kirkpatrick introduced as Oakland's new police chief
EMBED </>More News Videos

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf officially announced the announcement of the city's newest police chief on Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf officially announced the appointment of the city's newest police chief on Wednesday.

"I am so excited to be in Oakland and be your chief of police," Anne Kirkpatrick said during the news conference. "I think it's the greatest opportunity in America policing today."
FULL VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces Anne Kirkpatrick

She is Oakland's first female police chief, filling a void left open for seven months as the new head of a force that's been rocked by scandal and a succession of leaders.

"I do have the courage to hold officers accountable, but that includes myself," Kirkpatrick said. "But also to the men and women of the Oakland Police Department, in this chief, I have the courage to stand by you."

Schaaf said community input was the cornerstone of Kirkpatrick's selection. "Oaklanders wanted a leader with integrity, able to change culture," she said.

Kirkpatrick has 34 years of law enforcement experience. A former chief in Spokane, she most recently worked in Chicago, appointed by Mayor Rahm Emmanuel to lead reform efforts there.
RELATED: Sources say Anne Kirkpatrick to be Oakland PD's new chief

Some hope she'll do the same here. "We've got to give her a chance, like we do everybody. Just got to give her a chance to see what's going to happen," Oakland NAACP spokesperson Cynthia Adams said.

In Oakland, Kirkpatrick will not only have to gain the trust of a skeptical community but also the support of the rank and file. "Through all these turbulent times, Oakland police officers have been working hard for this community and now we hope we have an equally hard-working chief of police to guide us into the New Year," Barry Donelan said.

RELATED: Community engagement 'big part' in search for Oakland police chief

Unlike prior chiefs, Kirkpatrick does plan to live where she works. "I just told everybody I've got to save up some money, y'all are expensive," she said.
Related Topics:
newsOPDlibby schaafpolice chiefOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Sources: Anne Kirkpatrick to be Oakland's new police chief
OPD
VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
Sources: Anne Kirkpatrick to be Oakland's new police chief
First civil lawsuits filed in Ghost Ship warehouse fire
Fire chief: Ghost Ship warehouse did not require inspection
More OPD
NEWS
Series of Storms to Bring Heavy Rain, Snow, Frigid Air Across Country
Dylann Roof: 'There's Nothing Wrong With Me Psychologically'
Commuter Train Crashes in NYC; Over 100 Injured
Video Captures Chilling Moment Man Opens Fire on Unsuspecting Police Officers
Trump's Mockery of Intelligence Agencies Could Undermine Their Relations
More News
Top Stories
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
Boats flounder to shore in North Bay due to storm
Raiders' Connor Cook to make first career start Saturday
VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
Gunfire reported on EB 580 off-ramp in Castro Valley
Rain and gusty winds pound the Bay Area
At least 103 injuries reported in train crash in Brooklyn
Show More
Warriors set to break ground on new San Francisco venue
Storm sends San Lorenzo River above flood stage in Santa Cruz
Janet Jackson has a new baby at 50
9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled
Official: Charles Manson alive amid report he's hospitalized
More News
Top Video
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
Boy grows out hair for 2 years to help friend with Alopecia
Boats flounder to shore in North Bay due to storm
VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
More Video