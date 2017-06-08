Antioch police say teen accidentally shot with BB gun has died

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --Antioch police say that a 15-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his friend with a BB gun Thursday has died.
Officers say they arrived at the scene on Palomar Drive and found the victim, who was on the ground with what appeared to be a small wound to his chest. They say he was unresponsive and was transported to the hospital, where he died.
Police learned during their investigation that the victim was shot with a pellet rifle once in the chest by his 15-year-old friend. Based on witness statements and evidence, the incident reportedly appears to be a tragic accident.
Everyone at the scene cooperated with the police and the investigation is ongoing.
