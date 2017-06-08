NEWS

Antioch police say teen accidentally shot with BB gun has died

An Antioch police car is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
Antioch police say that a 15-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his friend with a BB gun Thursday has died.

Officers say they arrived at the scene on Palomar Drive and found the victim, who was on the ground with what appeared to be a small wound to his chest. They say he was unresponsive and was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Police learned during their investigation that the victim was shot with a pellet rifle once in the chest by his 15-year-old friend. Based on witness statements and evidence, the incident reportedly appears to be a tragic accident.

Everyone at the scene cooperated with the police and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
