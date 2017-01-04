NEWS

At least 76 injuries reported in train crash in Brooklyn at Atlantic Terminal

Photo of scene inside Atlantic Terminal from Steven Zundell via Twitter

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York --
A Long Island Rail Road train crashed Wednesday morning at Atlantic Terminal.



There are up to 76 people with reported injuries. Most of the injuries appear consistent with the train hitting the platform or a bumper.

The LIRR train failed to come to a complete stop on Track 6 at the Brooklyn station and hit the bumper at the end of the track, one witness said.

Other witnesses reported hearing a loud boom.

According to the New York City Office of Emergency Management, the fire department reports that patients are being triaged with minor injuries. They are characterized as "walking wounded."

According to the New York City Fire Department, there were no serious injuries.

The LIRR said there will be residual delays for trains en route to Atlantic Terminal.
