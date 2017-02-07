Attorneys deliberate over Trump travel ban

Some serious deliberation happened Tuesday night after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments on president Trump's travel ban. It has been on hold since the weekend after a federal judge issued a restraining order against it.The entire hearing took place by phone, believe it or not. The three judges, an attorney for the state of Washington and one representing the Trump administration were all on the line for just over an hour.The Department of Justice filed an emergency motion to get that order lifted.Outside of the courtroom a small group opposed the ban, while inside a much larger group listened intently to a live audio feed of the hearing.The President's executive order banned immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.A federal judge in Washington state issued a temporary restraining order halting the order after the attorney general of Washington state argued that the ban is unconstitutional.A massive online audience caught every word of the hearing."I'm disgusted by the current attempt at a travel ban and I feel it just instills more hatred," said Amanda Gibbons of San Francisco.""I am offended by this entire administration," said Muslim American Paul Paz. "We know he is not fit to serve as president and he has demonstrated in the first two weeks that he probably be the worst president in the history of this country already."The dean of USF's law school, Joe Trasvina, listened to the hearing and said, "I would expect that this three-judge panel to reject the federal government's plea nad allow the temporary restraining order to continue."