A 10-year-old boy was thrown from a water park slide on the water park's opening day in Dublin Saturday.The Mercury News reported that the boy was thrown from the three-story slide, landing on the concrete exit next to the ride at "The Wave" water park.The park closed the Emerald Plunge after the incident. The boy's parents declined medical treatment on the scene, and no fire or police were called to the park.Another ride at the park was closed, but others remained open.Hundreds of people bought tickets to attend the park's opening.