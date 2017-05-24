UPDATE: SFPD K-9 units have completed a sweep both inside & outside the Health & Social Sciences and the results were negative. (1) — SF State (@SFSU) May 24, 2017

Based on this, as well as the visual sweep conducted by SF State PD of all core buildings, both agencies call this incident to a close. (2) — SF State (@SFSU) May 24, 2017

Police say they have searched a building and no bomb was found after a threat prompted the evacuation of a building at San Francisco State University Wednesday morning, according to the university.San Francisco State University has evacuated its Health and Social Sciences building because of a bomb threat received this morning around 10 a.m., a university spokeswoman said."We're taking the threat seriously," SFSU spokeswoman Mary Kenny said. "The safety of the university and the surrounding community is our topconcern."University police have swept the building, near the intersection of 19th and Holloway avenues, and nothing was found.The semester has already concluded and the university's commencement ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, according to Kenny.