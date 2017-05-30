NEWS

Cal-OSHA investigating Dublin water park where boy flew off slide

Cal-OSHA is looking at other speed slides in California water parks to compare them with the Emerald Plunge in Dublin where a boy was injured Saturday. (KGO-TV )

by Leslie Brinkley
DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Cal-OSHA is looking at other speed slides in California water parks to compare them with the Emerald Plunge in Dublin where a boy was injured Saturday.

The park was closed Tuesday, but investigators were drilling into the angle of the green slide better known as The Emerald Plunge. Cal-OSHA says many speed slides in California have 30-degree drops. The Emerald Plunge is pretty extreme with an 80-degree drop.

VIDEO: Boy flies off water slide in Dublin
On the park's opening day Friday, a 10-year-old boy fell off of the Emerald Slide. He was checked out at the hospital and is OK.



On Saturday, a 10-year-old boy careened out of the bottom trough of The Emerald Plunge slide during the grand opening of the waterpark.

The day before, Cal-OSHA gave the green light and issued a permit for the ride after they said the water park, owned by the city of Dublin, corrected a long list of issues noted in an April inspection-- including loose bolts at the base.

RELATED: Boy flies off slide at Dublin water park on opening day

They're zeroing in on what they say appeared to be pooling or puddling of water in the trough at the bottom.

"Because that may have contributed to the accident, that's one of the things they're looking very very closely at," said Erika Monterroza, a spokesperson for Cal-OSHA.

"I have asked if there are other slides like this one at other parks in California. I am waiting for a response," said Monterroza.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Cal-OSHA said they are actively pulling records for each and every speed slide across the state with similar angles and heights.

The manufacturer of the slide and many others, White Water West issued the following statement: "We are thankful the 10-year-old involved in the incident walked away without any serious injury."

They said they are working closely with officials at Dublin's Waterpark, where both of the high-speed slides are closed down during the investigation.

Thousands enjoyed the new park over the weekend. It will reopen on Saturday.
