CELESTE GUAP

'Celeste Guap' testifies for 1st time in Bay Area police sexual misconduct scandal

EMBED </>More Videos

Jasmine Aduslin, the teen girl behind a sexual misconduct scandal that involved more than half a dozen East Bay law enforcement agencies testified in court Thursday. (KGO-TV )

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
The teen girl behind a sexual misconduct scandal that involved more than half a dozen East Bay law enforcement agencies testified in court Thursday.

It was Jasmine Aduslin, also known as Celeste Guap, first time speaking against one of the officers charged in the case.

Former Oakland Police Officer Brian Bunton stood waiting outside the courtroom listening to Abuslin describe their relationship, much of it archived on cellphone messages.

FULL VIDEO: Contra Costa Co. District Attorney charges retired Oakland police captain in sex scandal

Bunton, a husband and father, is charged with felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor prostitution, for carrying on a sexual relationship with Abuslin and allegedly warning her, via text message, about Oakland police prostitution sting operations, to keep her out of trouble.

"He absolutely understands and accepts he made some terrible personal decisions but does not feel those decisions rose to the level of felony conduct and based on what we saw today, I think he's right," said Dirk Manoukian, Bunton's defense attorney.

Manoukian, says he would love to work out an agreement with the district attorney.

RELATED: Richmond city manager speaks out about firing officers over sex scandal

But based on the court's ruling Thursday, Bunton will stand trial for the obstruction and prostitution charges which Manoukian doesn't believe a jury will convict him on.

"I don't believe the record. The facts as we know them would support a conviction on a felony," said Manoukian.

During her testimony, Abuslin recounted getting angry with Bunton via phone messages, threatening to quote "snitch" on him by showing Oakland Police Department's Internal Affairs Division a record of their conversations.

Abuslin is the daughter of an Oakland police dispatcher. She is connected to investigations of dozens of officers throughout the Bay Area.

Click here for more stories about the Bay Area police sex scandal
Related Topics:
newssex scandalCeleste Guapcontra costa countyOPDpolicescandalinvestigationofficer chargedHayward
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Richmond city manager speaks out about firing officers over sex scandal
Contra Costa Co. DA to charge retired Oakland police captain in sex scandal
CELESTE GUAP
Anne Kirkpatrick sworn in as Oakland's new police chief
Richmond officials speak on changes to disciplinary action in sex scandal
EXCLUSIVE: Concerns emerge in handling of Richmond police sex scandal
Retired Oakland police captain only person charged in sex scandal
More Celeste Guap
NEWS
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
Several injured in small fire at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13
More News
Top Stories
Tears flow as parents of Sierra LaMar give victim impact statements
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
5 confirmed cases of botulism from NorCal gas station food
Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13
7 on Your Side helps family with Nintendo Switch delivery
2 sentenced in hate crime attack on Richmond Sikh man
Richard Branson talks Virgin Sport, works out in SF
Show More
Massive sculpture of Venus debuts in SF
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Consumer Reports: Tips on talking about money with family
Several injured in small fire at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Bay Area Weekend Events: Dorthea Lange photo exhibit, Smuin ballet, Free Moana showing
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
Tears flow as parents of Sierra LaMar give victim impact statements
Massive sculpture of Venus debuts in SF
More Video