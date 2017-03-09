CHP: Richmond Fwy shooting not random. Two victims shot were targeted. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/jvWumDKUjs — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) March 10, 2017

Interstate 80 reopened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a five-hour closure due to a shooting on the Eastbound side in Richmond near San Pablo Avenue.Frustrated drivers were going nowhere as the California Highway Patrol conducted their investigation.A Honda minivan was fired upon from a passing car at the start of the afternoon commute Thursday. The man and woman inside were both shot. The male victim had multiple gunshot wounds so critical that an air ambulance had to land on the freeway to take him to a trauma center."We do not believe this is random shooting," said Sean Wilkenfeld of the CHP. "So there is no threat to the public"The motive is still unknown.A good Samaritan driving a red Volvo stopped in the middle of the freeway to help the victims. He did not want to be identified as he drove away.There were plenty of witnesses to the crime. Many reached for their cellphones when the shooting began."We had some great witnesses who called 911," Wilkenfeld told ABC7 News. "With possible descriptions of possible suspects and vehicles."Shortly after the shooting Sky7 was overhead as Richmond police stopped a silver Dodge charger on 17th street. The car matched the same description given by witnesses. Three men were detained in connection to the incident. The car was later towed away.The commute was thrown into chaos as the freeway was backed up for miles. Detours weren't working.Some drivers were in traffic for upwards of two hours.The CHP doesn't know if this shooting is connected to a string of 10 other gang-related freeway shotings over the past year.