NEWS

CHP says I-80 shooting was 'targeted', investigation continues

EMBED </>More News Videos

The CHP closed down Interstate 80 in Richmond following a double shooting during the evening commute. Officials say the motive is still not clear, though three suspects have been detained. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Interstate 80 reopened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a five-hour closure due to a shooting on the Eastbound side in Richmond near San Pablo Avenue.

Frustrated drivers were going nowhere as the California Highway Patrol conducted their investigation.

A Honda minivan was fired upon from a passing car at the start of the afternoon commute Thursday. The man and woman inside were both shot. The male victim had multiple gunshot wounds so critical that an air ambulance had to land on the freeway to take him to a trauma center.

"We do not believe this is random shooting," said Sean Wilkenfeld of the CHP. "So there is no threat to the public"

The motive is still unknown.

A good Samaritan driving a red Volvo stopped in the middle of the freeway to help the victims. He did not want to be identified as he drove away.

There were plenty of witnesses to the crime. Many reached for their cellphones when the shooting began.

"We had some great witnesses who called 911," Wilkenfeld told ABC7 News. "With possible descriptions of possible suspects and vehicles."

Shortly after the shooting Sky7 was overhead as Richmond police stopped a silver Dodge charger on 17th street. The car matched the same description given by witnesses. Three men were detained in connection to the incident. The car was later towed away.

The commute was thrown into chaos as the freeway was backed up for miles. Detours weren't working.

Some drivers were in traffic for upwards of two hours.

The CHP doesn't know if this shooting is connected to a string of 10 other gang-related freeway shotings over the past year.

Related Topics:
newscalifornia highway patrolshootingcar accidentpoliceinvestigationdrive by shooting
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: Majority of people arrested during Trump brawl not from Berkeley
Eastbound I-80 in Richmond reopens after double shooting
Witness describes Hwy 101 road rage fight in SF
Pence: Turkey lobbying 'an affirmation' of decision to fire Flynn
More News
Top Stories
Eastbound I-80 in Richmond reopens after double shooting
Father of accused stalker doesn't think son talked to underage girls
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area teen discusses act of kindness that went viral
Witness describes Hwy 101 road rage fight in SF
SF firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer
Fremont facility helps test new tech gadgets
Residents attend San Jose flood victims town hall
Show More
Consumer Reports recommends over-the-counter hearing aids
7 On Your Side helps fix East Bay couple's gas fireplace
No bomb found after threat prompts Los Gatos Jewish center evacuation
Oakland struggles as Raiders Vegas plan moves forward
I-880 billboard calls out Tesla CEO
More News
Top Video
Fremont facility helps test new tech gadgets
Eastbound I-80 in Richmond reopens after double shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area teen discusses act of kindness that went viral
Witness describes Hwy 101 road rage fight in SF
More Video