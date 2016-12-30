RUSSIA

Consulate says four employees expelled from San Francisco
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Consulate General confirmed that four employees including the chef at the San Francisco Russian Consulate are among those being forced out of the country after sanctions by President Obama. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As 35 Russians working in the United States are facing the deadline to leave the country, Burlington Electric Department in Vermont said it found the same malware code attributed to Russian Hacking on a laptop not connected to any grid system. The laptop has been isolated.

RELATED: Russian diplomats, families forced to leave San Francisco

The President expelled the diplomats in response to the treatment of U.S. diplomats in Russia.

Before the Russian Consulate opened, Consul-General Sergey Petrov invited reporters inside. "We consider these sanctions completely unsubstantiated, unreasonable and detrimental to the bilateral relations with two neighbors, between two neighbors."

Petrov confirmed that four of the 35 diplomats asked to leave the country work at the San Francisco consulate. Family members of those employees are also leaving. "Unfortunately they have to leave without celebrating New Year's Eve, which is one of the biggest holidays in Russia," Petrov said. "They have to leave within hours. It's just not human, frankly not human."

U.S. senators said Friday they're pursuing even tougher sanctions that would be felt in Russia. "So you can expect the Congress, in a bipartisan fashion, early in 2017, to try to pass new sanctions that will go after the banking industry, the energy sector which is the dominant part of the Russian economy," said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. "And I hope we have a large vote and that President Trump would sign the bill."

Petrov says the consulate's chef is included in the expulsion. He did not state what roles the other three employees play.

VIDEO: Russian Consul General speaks out on sanctions in SF

The Russians are expected to drive to Los Angeles to catch a flight home, leaving the consulate here ahead of the 72 hour deadline.
Related Topics:
newspoliticsrussiaimmigrationbarack obamau.s. & worldpresident barack obamaSan FranciscoCow Hollow
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RUSSIA
Russian diplomats, families forced to leave San Francisco
VIDEO: Russian Consul General speaks out on sanctions in SF
Putin says Russia won't expel diplomats; Trump offers praise
Russian at SF consulate calls diplomat expulsion 'unfriendly step'
More russia
NEWS
Star Wars fans dress up in SF to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher
Bay Area police encourage NYE revelers to stay safe
21 Rescued After Stuck 100 Feet High on Knott's Berry Ride
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air, 20 rescued
More News
Top Stories
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air, 20 rescued
Kevin Durant gets 1st triple-double with Warriors in win over Mavs
Bay Area police encourage NYE revelers to stay safe
Star Wars fans dress up in SF to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher
Berkeley New Year's Eve party featuring 90s acts deemed hoax
Dell gets first career shutout in Sharks' 2-0 victory
Putin says Russia won't expel diplomats; Trump offers praise
Show More
Union Square restaurants close to dismay of customers, employees
Bay Area New Year's Eve fireworks and events
New Year's Eve preparations underway in San Francisco
New hands-free cellphone law to take effect
'Survival guide' to getting around Bay Area on NYE
More News
Top Video
Bay Area police encourage NYE revelers to stay safe
Star Wars fans dress up in SF to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday
'Survival guide' to getting around Bay Area on NYE
More Video