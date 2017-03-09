The California Highway Patrol is seen on Interstate 80 in Richmond, California on Thursday March 9, 2017.

A source tells ABC7 News that three suspects have been detained after a highway shooting on Eastbound Interstate 80 near San Pablo Avenue in Richmond.Police have referred to the incident as a "targeted shooting."According to Richmond fire officials, two people were shot just west of the San Pablo Avenue off-ramp around 3:40 p.m.They say the male victim is critical and the female victim is moderately injured. They say one victim was transported by air ambulance.We'll have details on this developing story on ABC7 News now, at 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.