A male and female were shot on Eastbound Interstate 80 in Richmond Thursday afternoon resulting in massive traffic delays in the East Bay. (California Highway Patrol)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
A source tells ABC7 News that three suspects have been detained after a highway shooting on Eastbound Interstate 80 near San Pablo Avenue in Richmond.

Police have referred to the incident as a "targeted shooting."

According to Richmond fire officials, two people were shot just west of the San Pablo Avenue off-ramp around 3:40 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol is seen on Interstate 80 in Richmond, California on Thursday March 9, 2017.


They say the male victim is critical and the female victim is moderately injured. They say one victim was transported by air ambulance.

Related Topics:
newscalifornia highway patrolshooting
NEWS
