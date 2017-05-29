Elderly couple fends off intruder during attack in San Jose

Yousef Youkhaneh, 82, of San Jose, fought off an intruder, who attacked his wife in San Jose, Calif. on Sunday, May 29, 2017.

The stick used in attack on Christina Youkhaneh, 76, in San Jose, Calif. on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Police say a suspected burglar picked the wrong senior couple to attack in San Jose.Police tell our media partner the Mercury News the husband and wife confronted a homeless woman, Rehnu Singh, 50, as she came around the back of their house on McKee Road near Eastside Drive on Sunday night.They say the intruder hit wife Christina Youkhaneh, 76, in the head twice with a stick, as she was putting on her shoes in the backyard. The suspect then ran off. The victim's husband, Yousef Youkhaneh, who is 86-years-old, went after the suspect.He held her down in the middle of the street until deputies arrived. He says it was a 10 minute struggle.The wife, who is 76-years-old, is expected to be ok. She is calling her husband a "hero" for fighting and catching the suspect. The couple has been married for 52 years.Singh, who is a transient on probation, according to Santa Clara Sheriff's Office, was arrested on assault with deadly weapon, elder abuse and attempted burglary.