The ex-fiance of former San Francisco 49er Ray McDonald released a graphic cellphone video that she claims is proof that she was a victim of domestic violence.McDonald's ex-fiance Kendra Scott recorded a video in May of 2015. Her attorney says McDonald let himself into Scott's apartment at 4:30 a.m. and that he confronted her as she held their two-month-old son.Colsaria Henderson of Net Door Solutions to Domestic Violence says Scott is in a state of fear in the video. "I hear a woman who's trying to get away from a situation," she said. "I hear someone who really is looking for a means out in that moment."The video ends with a commotion where McDonald allegedly lunged at Scott."Unfortunately in these horrific videos, I think the public can actually get a taste of what survivors are actually going through," Henderson said.Scott's attorney Robin Yeamans also released photos showing bruises on her client's face. They're filing an emergency request to stop McDonald from getting visitation with their child until they can resolve some issues.One of those issues is McDonald's dogs, which Yeamans argues is dangerous.An attempt to reach McDonald at his San Jose home was unsuccessful.