NEWS

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Horrific Alameda rollover crash that killed 2 caught on video

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people are dead and six are injured after a rollover crash in the city of Alameda Monday morning, according to police. (KGO-TV)

By
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Two people died and six were injured in a crash in the city of Alameda Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Park Street and Lincoln Avenue just after 8 a.m. after getting a call reporting a rollover crash. They found two vehicles, a minivan and a full-size truck, according to police.

"It was just like, boom, boom, bah," witness Sergio Silva said. Silva heard the accident from his martial arts studio just a few yards from where the truck landed. "It was just a terrifying scene for our little island here."


Alameda police say the full-size pickup was carrying seven people, one of them died on the scene, and another at the hospital. The other five are in critical condition.

The truck first clipped this mini-van. The woman inside was not seriously hurt.

"It looked like one of those movies, in real life," one witness who didn't want to be identified said.

Jessie hill was working at the waffle shop just beyond the crash site. She and her customers were shaken by what they heard and saw. "It's very sad on Memorial Day, for this to happen on Memorial Day," she said.

The Alameda Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident. Based on witness accounts, speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, police said, though the investigation is in the preliminary stages and the primary factor hasn't been determined.

Park Street is still closed to vehicles between Pacific and Santa Clara avenues, police said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newscar crashtraffic fatalitiestraffic accidenttrafficcrashtruck crashsurveillance videoalameda countyinvestigationAlameda
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Anti-Trump float amuses, angers some in Mill Valley
Elderly couple fends off intruder in bloody attack in San Jose
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Fremont
Navy SEAL killed in parachute accident honored at Memorial Day ceremony
JFK's life, legacy celebrated on his 100th birthday
More News
Top Stories
Punches thrown during Giants vs Nationals game in SF
Elderly couple fends off intruder in bloody attack in San Jose
JFK's life, legacy celebrated on his 100th birthday
Anti-Trump float amuses, angers some in Mill Valley
Nonprofit heals wounds on both sides of Vietnam War
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Fremont
Hundreds gather in Milpitas for Memorial Day
Show More
Carrasco wins again; Indians hit 3 HRs, beat Oakland 5-3
Jupiter police say Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI
Inspectors at Dublin water park after boy flew off slide
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
Giraffe dies at Pennsylvania zoo after suffering neck injury
More News
Top Video
Elderly couple fends off intruder in bloody attack in San Jose
JFK's life, legacy celebrated on his 100th birthday
Nonprofit heals wounds on both sides of Vietnam War
Inspectors at Dublin water park after boy flew off slide
More Video