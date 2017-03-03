NEWS

Family sues BART after child robbed, claiming security gaps

The family of a 12-year-old boy who was robbed at the El Cerrito del Norte BART station is suing the railway system claiming security gaps allowed their son to be robbed. (KGO-TV )

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KGO) --
The family of a 12-year-old boy who was robbed at the El Cerrito del Norte BART station is suing the railway system claiming security gaps allowed their son to be robbed.

Last April the boy was taking the BART home, and a robber came up to him from behind, put a gun to his back and demanded the boy walk to an area not covered by surveillance cameras.

The suspect then took the boys wallet. According to The East Bay Times, the boy's family claims the robber took advantage of gaps in the station's security.

The suspect has not been found yet.
