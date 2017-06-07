NEWS

FBI, police hold weapons of mass destruction drills at old Alameda naval air station

Parts of the old Alameda naval air station will be under siege, for a two-day drill involving the FBI and 1st responders from more than 15 agencies planning for a weapons of mass destruction attack. (KGO-TV)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Parts of the old Alameda naval air station will be under siege, for a two-day drill involving the FBI and 1st responders from more than 15 agencies.

It's a pretend scenario that, at times, looked like the real thing with non-toxic orange smoke billowing into the air, just as a chemical weapon might and victims on the ground.

