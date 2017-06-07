Oakland PD SWAT team taking part in a joint terrorism exercise with FBI in Alameda. pic.twitter.com/fZD8RV34XR — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) June 7, 2017

Oakland firefighters in haze mat suits taking part in FBI WMD exercise. pic.twitter.com/sGjXKLXtbs — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) June 7, 2017

Parts of the old Alameda naval air station will be under siege, for a two-day drill involving the FBI and 1st responders from more than 15 agencies.It's a pretend scenario that, at times, looked like the real thing with non-toxic orange smoke billowing into the air, just as a chemical weapon might and victims on the ground.