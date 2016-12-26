NEWS

Giant menorah stolen from park in San Francisco

A large menorah is seen in Washington Square Park in San Francisco in this undated photo.

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO --
Police are investigating the theft of a large menorah that was recently taken from a park in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, police said Monday.

At around noon on Sunday, officers received a report regarding a brass menorah that was taken from Washington Square Park, located at Filbert and Stockton streets, according to police. The menorah is described as 6 feet tall, 3 feet wide and weighing about 100 pounds.

Police believe it was taken within the last few days.



Police are asking metal recyclers to be on the lookout for anyone trying to sell large brass pieces for recycling.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or by texting TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newshanukkahtheftpoliceinvestigationcrimereligionholidaySan Francisco
Load Comments
NEWS
2 dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Fresno
Tamale trouble ruins Christmas tradition for many LA families
Shopper killed in Christmas Eve stabbing
NY Attorney General Hinders Trump Plan to Shutter Foundation
More News
Top Stories
2 dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Fresno
Memorial grows for victims of suspected DUI crash in SJ
Bay Area remembers singer George Michael
New Calif. laws will raise minimum wage, toughen gun restrictions
Cat jumps off palm tree, hits the ground running
Singer George Michael dies at 53
Once a killer, now a CEO: Ex-con works to turn youths around
Show More
#7Things to know before you go: Monday
SFPD bomb squad investigates suspicious object
Hayward family celebrates Christmas after losing everything in fire
Crashed Russian jet fragments pulled from Black Sea
James, Irving rally Cavaliers past Warriors 109-108
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs World Series victory parade
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos