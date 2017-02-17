NEWS

Gunman in East Oakland shooting identified as Jesse Enjaian

Police say a shooting suspect has been "disarmed and detained" at 98th and Las Vegas. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say a gunman who fired numerous shots Friday morning in east Oakland near the Oakland Zoo has been identified by police as Jesse Enjaian.

Police say they engaged in a shootout with Enjaian on 98th Ave. and Las Vegas near Bishop Odell High School.



Several schools in that area were placed or lockdown or ordered to evacuate.

The entire situation started with reports of an officer down.

Sky7 flew over a police car in the area with bullet holes in the windshield, but during the press conference police say no officers were injured.



Enjaian was seen spray painting a garage and car nearby before officers disarmed and detained him.


The suspect was shot by responding officers and was taken to an area hospital where he's being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

ABC7 News spoke to residents in the area who were shaken up by the entire ordeal.

"It's just crazy because we've got kids out here. We've got the school up there, you got the zoo. I mean come on man. But that's how it is," said PW Bell, an Oakland resident.

"It's really hitting home, it's just too close. Then you have kids in school. Nothing is safe anymore, what can the kids do? They can't walk to the park, they can't go to parks. Now they can't even go to school," said Brenda Gardner, an Oakland resident.

A nearby stretch of eastbound Interstate 580 has reopened, and a shelter-in-place order for the area has been lifted.

