Gunman in East Oakland shooting identified as Jesse Enjaian

This is an undated image of Jesse Enjaian (KGO-TV )

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland Police have identified the gunman in Friday morning's active shooter situation in Oakland near the Oakland Zoo as 32-year-old Jesse R. Enjaian.

Police say they engaged in a shootout with Enjaian on 98th Ave. and Las Vegas in Oakland.

While Enjaian was a law student at University of Michigan, he was investigated by university police for stalking a fellow student.

The alleged victim complained that he wouldn't stop emailing, texting and attempting to contact her.

MORE: Gunman detained after firing shots in East Oakland

University of Michigan Police obtained and served a search warrant at Enjaian's campus apartment.

It does not appear Enjaian was ever charged with a crime related to the stalking allegations.

Enjaian filed a lawsuit against the police saying the search warrant was a violation of his civil rights and he wanted them to return computers and other electronic equipment they seized.

He also filed a lawsuit against the National Law Journal, when they published a story headlined "Law School Alum Accused of Stalking".

PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints houses, cars before being detained
