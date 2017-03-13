Highway 101 road rage victim helping CHP find suspects

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --CHP officials continue to search for a gang of bikers accused of beating a Lyft driver on Highway 101 in San Francisco last Wednesday.
Alex Quintana, 35, is hospitalized at San Francisco General Hospital and spoke about the incident from his hospital bed on Monday.
Alex Quintana is the man brutally attacked on 101 last week by a group of bikers. CHP is still searching for suspects pic.twitter.com/9xp2inSniG— carolyn tyler (@ctylerabc7) March 14, 2017
Up to 15 bikers are accused of attacking Quintana in the middle of rush hour traffic on Highway 101.
Quintana said if it weren't for witnesses who were video tapping that confrontation the attack could have been fatal.
Quintana is in pain, but grateful to be alive. He thought he might die on the side of the freeway after he was brutally attacked. "They were all hitting and kicking from everywhere," he said.
Quintana was driving for Lyft on southbound Highway 101 near the Cesar Chavez exit when the incident occurred.
Witnesses captured some of the crime involving 10 to 15 young men on dirt bikes and motorcycles.
Full video of the fight:
Quintana believes they thought he was trying to run one of them over. When he pulled off the freeway, they surrounded him, and broke his car's windows. Then, when he got out, they broke his nose and one shattered his leg. "He looked me right in the eye and ran over my leg," Quintana said. "All I could do is lay there and cry and think about my kid."
Supporting his baby boy Elijah is the reason Quintana was driving from Modesto the Bay Area every day to work for Uber and Lyft.
Now, the new father is out of a job and from his hospital bed is trying to help law enforcement track down the bikers.
Quintana says CHP officials call the bikers the "12 O'clock boys." "It's important not just for what happened to me, but so something doesn't happen to someone else," Quintana said.
Quintana has had surgery on his leg, which was broken in three places. He'll need another operation and then months of rehab.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Quintana.
Click here if you'd like to help make a donation to help him and his family.
The CHP is now reviewing video of the altercation in the hopes of tracking down the suspects who fled the scene, and are asking anyone else who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 415 551-4100.