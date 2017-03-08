International Women's Day events in the Bay Area

Thousands of people across the Bay Area are expected to participate in A Day Without a Woman events to highlight International Women's Day. Here are several of the events and protests that will take place across the region."A Day Without a Woman" women's rally and march. City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, San Francisco.in recognition of International Women's Day, North Bay Copperfield's book stores will set up postcard-writing stations for people to write to their congressional representatives to help accelerate gender parity.In recognition of International Women's Day, the San Francisco Women's Collective will launch its "Aging with Dignity" campaign for the dignity of aging domestic workers and their elderly patients. Dolores Street Community Services, 938 Valencia St., San FranciscoMarathon reading of feminist fiction and non-fiction, Lower Sproul Plaza, UC-Berkeley."Gender Strike" feminist rally and march against Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Start at Justin Herman Plaza, foot of Market Street, San Francisco, continues to ICE headquartersA rally will be held in front of San Jose City hall from noon to two p.m.Action-in and rally at the Niles Pie Company, a woman-owned small business, noon to 5 p.m. Organizers will provide tools needed to participate in phone banks, postcard writing and pussy hat knitting. Program with speakers begins at 3 p.m. 32990 Alvarado Niles Road.International Women's Day rally and march. Starts at Frank Ogawa Plaza, 14th Street and Broadway, Oakland.Reading of the play "W.O.M.A.N!" by Shoba Trivadi; MidPend Media Center (TV Studio), 900 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto.Happy Hour with the League of Women Voters of San Francisco, 6-8 p.m. Tonic, 2360 Polk St. San FranciscoInternational Women's Day Pacifica Sunset Beach Walk. Starting at Linda Mar Beach, participants will head to Rockaway Beach. Organizers will pass out battery-operated candles as well as pink hats.Thinking Women's Comedy: comedy show featuring Bay Area's best comedians and presentations from women at Google, Women's Audio Mission, and BioMarin. All proceeds go to Women's Audio Mission, advancing the presence of women in the audio field. PianoFight Main Stage, 144 Taylor St.