Last truss of Bay Bridge's old eastern span removed

It's a big day for the demolition of the old eastern span of the Bay Bridge - the last 288 foot section was removed on Monday. It's the very last truss of the old steel bridge.Demolition began in November 2013. And while it's still not finished, Monday's removal of the truss is one of the last visible sections of the bridge for drivers.The span will be taken apart out of sight in OaklandThe concrete foundations will be demolished sometime this fall.