BAY BRIDGE

Last truss of Bay Bridge's old eastern span removed

The very last truss on the Bay Bridge's old eastern span was removed on Monday. Here's a look at the construction in less than 20 seconds. (Caltrans/YouTube)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It's a big day for the demolition of the old eastern span of the Bay Bridge - the last 288 foot section was removed on Monday. It's the very last truss of the old steel bridge.

RELATED: Caltrans conducts impolosion to remove original Bay Bridge

Demolition began in November 2013. And while it's still not finished, Monday's removal of the truss is one of the last visible sections of the bridge for drivers.

The span will be taken apart out of sight in Oakland

RELATED: Watch timelapse of old Bay Bridge truss lowered, removed

The concrete foundations will be demolished sometime this fall.
