SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --Paul Sanhi and his son's defense attorney left Santa Clara County Court in Palo Alto Friday and had nothing to say.
Sanhi's 35-year-old son, Rajeev Sanhi is accused of stalking four underage girls.
Rajeev lives with his father and based on evidence found at the family's home in Cupertino, Santa Clara county sheriffs believe there could be at least 19 alleged victims.
Deputy District Attorney, Rebekah Wise, believes Mr. Sanhi is a danger to the community.
"I think this is a very disturbing case. You have a defendant who has targeted young women and young girls and has annoyed and harassed them repeatedly over the course of the last few years," said Wise.
Sanhi's father says the accusations against his son are not true.
But, on Wednesday, police searched the Sanhi house and found numerous photos of young girls in what police describe as a wall shrine, and gifts they believe were intended for would-be victims.
In light of the evidence, Judge Chiarello raised Sanhi's bail from $200,000 to $1 million.
"I am pleased that the judge raised bail. He recognized the defendant poses a unique risk to society," said Wise.
The initial stalking report came from a 14-year-old girl who says Sanhi followed her home more than a dozen times and repeatedly offered her money and gifts.
Investigators are working to locate other potential victims. They ask anyone who has had an inappropriate encounter with Sanhi to contact them and come forward.