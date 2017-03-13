Rash of thefts from "cluster" mailboxes has left many in @martinez without regular mail delivery for weeks, months. @USPS says fix underway. pic.twitter.com/a1kG64K6Cn — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 13, 2017

Frustrated residents in Martinez say they haven't had regular mail delivery for weeks and they're wondering why it's taken so long for the U.S. Postal Service to fix the problem.The trek to the post office on Alhambra Avenue to pick up mail has become a regular thing for many living in Martinez.Some residents say they haven't had regular mail delivery in weeks."It's not just inconvenient, it's very worrisome," said Richard DesLonde, a Martinez resident."There's not enough parking to accommodate all of us who come to get our mail and you can wait 45 minutes to an hour to come to that window, just to pick up your mail," said resident Lori Borden.Jeff Fitch is a U.S. Postal Inspector, part of a team of federal and local investigators trying to track down the thieves.They're using surveillance images but they also need the public's help."The importance of reporting, not just reporting the initial break-in, it's also reporting in 3 to 4 weeks, if you've seen an unusual transaction on a bank statement or credit card statement," said Fitch."Today, good news. 99 to 100 percent of the mailboxes will be repaired," said Jeanette Davis, the Martinez Postmaster.Still, Shawna Smith's frustrated that the postal service didn't notify residents about the problem, weeks ago."We had no idea, not only not getting mail, we've been sending stuff out, putting them in our mailboxes like normal and that's being taken as well," said Smith.The U.S. Postal Service says other cities including Vallejo, American Canyon, and Fremont have had a surge in similar thefts.