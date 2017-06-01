NEWS

Menlo Park pastor accused of sexually assaulting members of his church

EMBED </>More Videos

The pastor of a small congregation in Menlo Park is in jail, accused of the unthinkable. Police say he sexually assaulted both children and adult members of his church. (KGO-TV)

By
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
The pastor of a small congregation in Menlo Park is in jail, accused of the unthinkable. Police say he sexually assaulted both children and adult members of his church.

As members of El Senor Justicia Nuestra Iglesia arrived for 7:30 mass, they found out their pastor, Victor Elizandro Tax-Gomez, was in jail.

Menlo Park police arrested Tax-Gomez on Thursday after several people came forward with similar stories of sexual abuse as children and as young adults.



"A person who is in a position of power is able to prey on people, it really is kind of disturbing because normally those people in power are trusted by the victims," Menlo Park Police Cmdr. Dave Bertini said.

Church member Guadalupe Robles isn't surprised by the accusations. She says some people mentioned he touched a female member's breasts and she then left the church.

The suspect is married with three adult children, who live in Guatemala.

The pastor has led this congregation for the last 12 years. Police believe the assaults took place right here in the building.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssexual assaultsexually assaultarrestcrimechurchMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Buildings light up in green in support of Paris climate accord
Warriors take Game 1 with 113-91 win over Cavs
Woman in custody after throwing son, 2, down subway stairs
Trump administration appeals travel ban to Supreme Court
More News
Top Stories
Warriors take Game 1 with 113-91 win over Cavs
3 Santa Clara County Jail guards found guilty of second-degree murder
EXCLUSIVE: 2 more Napa students win appeals: Expulsions overturned
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Critics say Contra Costa Co. animal shelter overwhelmed
Warriors face off against rival Cavs in Game 2 Sunday on ABC7
Golden State Warriors' lawyer also a rapper
African-American art exhibit on display at museum in SF
Show More
Warriors fan says lucky toaster responsible for last 28 games
Three Bay Area Planned Parenthood centers closing
Two osprey chicks born in Richmond named
Bay Area Weekend Events: Beer Camp, Corgi ice cream social
Trump announces plans to withdraw from Paris climate change accord
More News
Top Video
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Critics say Contra Costa Co. animal shelter overwhelmed
3 Santa Clara County Jail guards found guilty of second-degree murder
Warriors take Game 1 with 113-91 win over Cavs
EXCLUSIVE: 2 more Napa students win appeals: Expulsions overturned
More Video