Missing SF Uber driver's car found

San Francisco police have found the car belonging to a missing father of two. Uber driver Piseth Chhay disappeared on Sunday - mother's day - while driving to a friend's house.Piseth's family stood speechless in the spot where his Mercedes was dumped on Davidson Avenue.The car was stripped of everything, including its wheels when police on patrol found it and impounded it.Now Chhay's closest friends and family are scouring the Bayview looking for answers and witnesses.The homeless who have set up tents in the area only noticed the car, but not Piseth."We saw it on the corner yeah, that's about it," one man said.The 47 year old is a full time Uber driver, but didn't plan to work that day. Now after nearly a week without any word, many fear the worst."If someone car jacked him, took him somewhere, dumped his body somewhere that can't be found and then take his car and dump it at another place," friend Brandan Tang said.Investigators paid their first visit to Chhay's house Saturday. They took his laptop, iPad, toothbrush, and razor. And, they admit they haven't ruled anything out. "We just have to keep the hope that he is in a good place and that he is ok. There is nothing that I can see at this point that would indicate that he is in trouble," SFPD Lieutenant Ed Santos said.That's not what Chhay's wife of 20 years thinks. She's sure he is in trouble."His son is waiting for him for god's sake. His family is waiting for him. I give you anything you want. All I want him to come back," Chhay's wife Rattana Kim said.The family plans to expand the search to Oakland and Pacifica.