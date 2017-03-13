NEWS

Mother sought after police say she abandoned child at Riverside Food 4 Less

Surveillance footage from a Riverside Food 4 Less shows a woman with her child before abandoning her on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
Riverside police are searching for a woman who they say intentionally abandoned her child at a Food 4 Less.

Authorities said around 5:55 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the grocery store in the 4200 block of Van Buren Boulevard over reports of a child found. Investigators determined the mother had abandoned her 2-year-old daughter in the store.

In surveillance footage, the woman is seen entering the store with the child by her side. While inside, the toddler wanders off and the mother never looks for her.

The woman continues shopping and at one point, a Good Samaritan brings her the little girl. Authorities said the Good Samaritan was told to "just leave her." The mother eventually abandons the little girl after paying for groceries, police said.


Police believe the mother intentionally left her child in the store. The young girl was able to identify her mother in surveillance footage, police said.

As of Monday evening, police said the little girl has not been reported missing and has been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The mother is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, with dark hair. She may have tattoos covering portions of her right arm. She was last seen wearing a black or dark tank top and denim shorts.

Anyone with more information on the mother's identity is urged to call Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945.
Related Topics:
newschild abandonedchild endangermentsearchsurveillance videoshoppingcaliforniainvestigationRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Officials investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Napa
Northeast braces for massive late winter storm
Fresno restaurant owner faces backlash over Hispanic tip comment
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Monday
More News
Top Stories
Officials investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Napa
Highway 101 road rage victim helping CHP find suspects
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
Suspect in SF Mission District standoff talks to ABC7 News
'The Bachelor' Nick Viall gets engaged; Plus 'Bachelorette' surprise!
Fresno restaurant owner faces backlash over Hispanic tip comment
7 On Your Side helps Concord woman get refund from time share company
Show More
Obama in San Jose amid Trump spying accusations
White House Price disagrees 'strenuously' with CBO report
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Martinez mailbox break-ins disrupt post office deliveries
VIDEO: SF's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
More Photos