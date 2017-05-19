Napa High School football season in question after hazing controversy

The district describes this as an advisory. Parents view it as a threat.
The entire coaching staff quit earlier this year in reaction to a hazing scandal that led to the expulsions of several players, including Johnny Torres, a straight-A student and quarterback.
Recently, the County School District reinstated him.
The Napa School Board says it has extended offers to several coaches, but none have accepted the offer. None of those coaches include last year's staff.
Parents say a lot more than football rides in the balance. That program funds 19 sports in all. Losing the football income would impact other programs. And cutting football could impact several students who had drawn the attention of colleges and universities offering scholarships.
We're still awaiting an announcement from the District Attorney regarding whether it will file charges against either players or coaches in the alleged hazing.
