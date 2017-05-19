NEWS

Napa High School football season in question after hazing controversy

Napa High School students toss around a football in Napa, Calif. on Friday, May 19, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Napa High School parents and players are stunned by an announcement from the school board Thursday night that, unless it hires a new coach by June 15th, the school will not have a football team.

The district describes this as an advisory. Parents view it as a threat.

RELATED: Napa High School football coach quits amid hazing scandal

The entire coaching staff quit earlier this year in reaction to a hazing scandal that led to the expulsions of several players, including Johnny Torres, a straight-A student and quarterback.

Recently, the County School District reinstated him.

The Napa School Board says it has extended offers to several coaches, but none have accepted the offer. None of those coaches include last year's staff.

EXCLUSIVE: Expelled Napa student accused in hazing speaks out

Parents say a lot more than football rides in the balance. That program funds 19 sports in all. Losing the football income would impact other programs. And cutting football could impact several students who had drawn the attention of colleges and universities offering scholarships.

We're still awaiting an announcement from the District Attorney regarding whether it will file charges against either players or coaches in the alleged hazing.

EXCLUSIVE: Napa football player accused of hazing fights to clear his name

Wayne Freedman will have the latest starting at 4:55 p.m. on ABC7 News.

Related Topics:
newshazinghigh school sportshigh school footballstudentsteacherassaultcrimeNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
